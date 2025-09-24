Irvine PD looking for mail thief they dubbed 'Postal Malone'

article

Police in Irvine are looking for a mail thief who was caught on camera taking packages from an apartment building Sunday. Police nicknamed the suspect 'Postal Malone' for his resemblance to singer and rapper Post Malone.



The Irvine Police Department released a photo of a suspected mail thief they dubbed ‘Postal Malone’.

What we know:

The suspect appears to have similar tattoos to that of singer and rapper Post Malone.

According to police, the suspect was caught on video stealing multiple packages Sunday from an apartment on Spectrum.

"The suspect seems to love everything "post," including taking postal packages that don’t belong to him. He has tattoos on the right side of his face and on his right hand. We don’t want to be running in "circles". We want to say we "had some help," the police department wrote online.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Detective Ward at mward@cityofirvine.org.