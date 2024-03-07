Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody after fight near Chatsworth High School

By
Published 
Updated 10:16AM
Chatsworth
FOX 11

Shooting reported near Chatsworth High School

An investigation was underway near the Chatsworth High School campus.

LOS ANGELES - One person is in custody following a fight near Chatsworth High School Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers responded to a call reporting a possible shooting near the school in the 9900 block of Lurline Avenue.

Police said the suspect and another person were involved a physical altercation near the school, which led to a shot being fired. 

No one was hit by gunfire, police said. 

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. 

No other information was immediately available. 