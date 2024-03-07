Suspect in custody after fight near Chatsworth High School

One person is in custody following a fight near Chatsworth High School Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to a call reporting a possible shooting near the school in the 9900 block of Lurline Avenue.

Police said the suspect and another person were involved a physical altercation near the school, which led to a shot being fired.

No one was hit by gunfire, police said.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.