Suspect in custody after fight near Chatsworth High School
LOS ANGELES - One person is in custody following a fight near Chatsworth High School Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Officers responded to a call reporting a possible shooting near the school in the 9900 block of Lurline Avenue.
Police said the suspect and another person were involved a physical altercation near the school, which led to a shot being fired.
No one was hit by gunfire, police said.
It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.
No other information was immediately available.