Here's what the port strike means for Ports of LA, Long Beach

Tens of thousands of unionized port workers on the U.S. Gulf and East Coasts walked off the job as part of a major labor strike.

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), representing 45,000 members, went on strike Tuesday, Oct. 1 impacting dozens of ports stretching from Maine to Texas.

Much of the labor dispute involves the addition of new technologies to U.S. ports that the workers say could ultimately cause job losses. The union is demanding a total ban on the automation of cranes, gates and moving containers in the loading and unloading of freight, along with significantly higher wages.

West Coast dockworkers belong to a different union and aren't involved in the strike, but the effects could be felt at ports across the country.

Experts worry that if the strike lasts weeks, it could result in shortages of consumer and industrial goods, leading to price hikes and cause major delays for deliveries during the holiday season.

Local ports are now preparing for more products to be diverted to the West Coast because of the work stoppage.

"The timing couldn't be any worse," Port of Los Angeles CEO Gene Seroka said on Monday in an interview with FOX Business. "It's that small-to-medium-size business that I'm concerned with. Typically, they run these last 12 weeks before the holidays to make payroll and keep their companies viable. That's at risk right now."

The strike affecting 36 ports is the first by the union since 1977.

The U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents shippers and ports, and the ILA haven’t met since June, and no talks are scheduled, according to The Associated Press.

FOX Business and The Associated Press contributed to this report.