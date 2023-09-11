Port Hueneme police searching for kidnapping suspect

Police in Port Hueneme are investigating after a 17-year-old girl reported that a man tried to kidnap her while she was walking along a local bike path.

It happened on Saturday, Sept. 10. The girl walked into the police station to report the attempted kidnapping. She told officers that she was walking along the Bubbling Springs bike path near E. Scott Street just before 8 a.m. that morning, when a man approached her from behind placed his hand over her mouth and tried to pull her away.

She was able to fight him off and run away. Officers weren't able to find alleged kidnapper, but according to the girl's description, he was a Hispanic man, between 18 and 19 years old, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighed between 150 and 180 pounds. He had short black hair and was clean-shaven, and according to the girl he was wearing a dark gray hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

Port Hueneme Police said they don't have any suspects at this time, and are still investigating. Anyone with info about the attack was asked to contact detectives at btapia@cityofporthueneme.org or 805-986-6619. Anonymous tips can also be left with Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or venturacountycrimestoppers.org.