Popular Venice restaurant Winston House closing Jan. 2025

It's the end of an era for a popular Venice hangout spot.

Winston House announced on social media that it is shutting down on January 1, 2025.

The restaurant on Windward Avenue did not specify what led to the abrupt shutdown.

Below is a statement released by Winston House:

"To our community,



It is with a heavy heart that we announce that we are closing our doors at 23 Windward Ave on January 1, 2025.



We are deeply grateful to everyone who made Winston House possible. Bringing live music back to one of Venice’s original stages has been a dream come true—one that persevered through the pandemic, and became reality in August 2021, thanks to your support.



Since then, we’ve collaborated with so many incredible artists and had the privilege of getting to know many of you as our guests and friends.



To everyone who shares our belief that live music belongs in Venice, CA, and that local businesses supporting artists are an essential part of the fabric of our community, please know that we are fighting to keep the dream alive.



This setback does not diminish our commitment to creating performance spaces, to supporting artists, and to building community around music. Follow us on Instagram for updates on our final events at this location and for what’s next.



With Love,

The Winston House Team"