Baby names predicted to be most popular in California this year

Did your name make the list?

Names.org put together a list of baby names expected to be the most popular in 2022, pulling data from the Social Security Administration. The SSA publishes the top list of baby names every year based on applications for newborns' social security numbers. But because the SSA can take a while to compile such data, Names.org used data on the actual births in the last 5 years.

Here are the predictions expected to be most popular in California this year.

Boys

Noah Liam Mateo Sebastian Ethan Julian Benjamin Oliver Elijah Alexander

Names in bold - Mateo, Sebastian, Ethan, and Julian - are more unique to California because they are not predicted to be in the national top 10 boy names of 2022, according to Names.org.

Girls

Olivia Camila Emma Mia Sophia Luna Isabella Amelia Ava Mila

Names in bold - Camila and Mila - are more unique to California because they are not predicted to be in the national top 10 girl names of 2022, Names.org said.

Based on the population of California, to be considered popular, a name must have 17,000 births in California since 1880, analysts said.

How about taking a look at older names? Maybe you'll recognize some of these. Names.org said only births from 1880 to 1992 were considered. Here are the top 5 for each:

Boys

1. Salvador

2. Cesar

3. Gustavo

4. Sergio

5. Alejandro

Girls

1. Mayra

2. Alejandra

3. Gabriela

4. Yesenia

5. Susana



