Pop-up storms roll into Southern California, disrupting LAX travel

Monsoonal moisture created some havoc across Southern California Monday in the form of pop-up thunderstorms and lightning strikes that prompted a temporary shut down of operations at some local airports, including Los Angeles International.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at LAX, Long Beach Airport and John Wayne Airport in Orange County due to thunderstorm activity in the area -- even though the skies directly over LAX remained clear.

The ground stops – freezing departures – led to an unknown number of flight delays, but travelers were advised to check their plans.

According to the National Weather Service, however, strong thunderstorms developed Monday afternoon in the Antelope Valley, impacting areas such as Palmdale, Lancaster and Littlerock. Severe storms also unfolded in Riverside County and parts of San Diego County.

Forecasters said the threat of monsoonal thunderstorms will linger in the area through Tuesday, mainly in interior areas. Such storms could also involve dry lightning strikes and potentially strong winds with brief heavy downpours.