Pop-up storefront offers free shopping for former foster youth

One foster care organization in the Los Angeles area is making a difference for former foster youth.

The founder of Make Good Inc. wanted society to do better for youth who were in foster care. She secures books and clothing from vendors and designers so former foster youth can shop for brand new items for free. The storefront is not a thrift store and does not offer gently used items. The store offers fresh and new items that even include Converse tennis shoes.

The storefront was located along Washington Boulevard in the Mid-City area. FOX 11’s Christine Devine says in her 25 years of doing work in the world of foster care, she had not heard of the organization.

Over the weekend, Devine discovered an outdoor pop-up shop for former foster youth in higher education, complete with volunteer personal shoppers. One young man she encountered in is his third year of college and aspires to be a judge. Alongside his personal shopper, he found the perfect pair of pants. What a moment!

Make Good Inc. partners include the Children’s Action Network, Foster Nation, and the Emporium LA.

Foster Nation was co-founded by Maggie Lee who was formally in foster care and showcased on Fox 11‘s Wednesday’s child segment in search of an adoptive family.

