Poor air quality prompts closure of several LA County parks

Due to the continued poor air quality in Southern California caused by the numerous wildfires, Los Angeles County has decide to temporally close some of its park facilities.

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation says several park locations, programs, and amenities through the weekend due to the poor air quality. They say reopening facilities will be based on the current air quality and safety measures.

Below is a list of affected locations.

LA COUNTY PARKS LOCATIONS: The following locations will be closed through the weekend.

Eaton Canyon Natural Area

Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area

Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park

Lario Staging Area

Marshall Canyon Regional Park and Nursery

Peck Road Water Conservation Park

San Dimas Canyon Natural Area

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

PAD in Motion: PAD (Parks After Dark) In Motion events will be canceled from Thursday, September 10, through Saturday, September 12.

Allen J. Martin Park

El Cariso Community Regional Park

Obregon Park

Salazar Park

Athens Park

Loma Alta Park

Mayberry Park

Roosevelt Park

Overnight family fishing & camping program rescheduled: Overnight Family Fishing and Camping programs scheduled for Friday, September 11 have been canceled and will be rescheduled for next Friday, September 18 based on the air quality for that day.

Castaic Lake State Recreation Area

Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park

Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area

Whittier Narrows Recreation Area

Splash pads: The following splash pads will be closed until Tuesday, September 15.

Adventure Park

Allen Martin Park

Alondra Park

Carolyn Rosas Park

City Terrace Park

Dalton Park

Los Robles Park

Mayberry Park

Pathfinder Park

Pearblossom Park

Rimgrove Park

San Angelo Park

Stephen Sorenson Park

Sunshine Park

Valleydale Park

Washington Park

Boating closed: Lakes at the following locations will be closed for all boating activities through the weekend. Concession stands and rentals will also be closed.

Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park

Santa Fe Dam Regional Park

Natural areas and trails closed: The following areas and trails will be closed through the weekend.

Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area

Eaton Canyon Natural Area

San Dimas Canyon Natural Area

For the latest information and updates on closures visit parks.lacounty.gov