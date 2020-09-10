Poor air quality prompts closure of several LA County parks
LOS ANGELES - Due to the continued poor air quality in Southern California caused by the numerous wildfires, Los Angeles County has decide to temporally close some of its park facilities.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation says several park locations, programs, and amenities through the weekend due to the poor air quality. They say reopening facilities will be based on the current air quality and safety measures.
Below is a list of affected locations.
LA COUNTY PARKS LOCATIONS: The following locations will be closed through the weekend.
- Eaton Canyon Natural Area
- Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area
- Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park
- Lario Staging Area
- Marshall Canyon Regional Park and Nursery
- Peck Road Water Conservation Park
- San Dimas Canyon Natural Area
- Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area
PAD in Motion: PAD (Parks After Dark) In Motion events will be canceled from Thursday, September 10, through Saturday, September 12.
- Allen J. Martin Park
- El Cariso Community Regional Park
- Obregon Park
- Salazar Park
- Athens Park
- Loma Alta Park
- Mayberry Park
- Roosevelt Park
Overnight family fishing & camping program rescheduled: Overnight Family Fishing and Camping programs scheduled for Friday, September 11 have been canceled and will be rescheduled for next Friday, September 18 based on the air quality for that day.
- Castaic Lake State Recreation Area
- Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park
- Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area
- Whittier Narrows Recreation Area
Splash pads: The following splash pads will be closed until Tuesday, September 15.
- Adventure Park
- Allen Martin Park
- Alondra Park
- Carolyn Rosas Park
- City Terrace Park
- Dalton Park
- Los Robles Park
- Mayberry Park
- Pathfinder Park
- Pearblossom Park
- Rimgrove Park
- San Angelo Park
- Stephen Sorenson Park
- Sunshine Park
- Valleydale Park
- Washington Park
Boating closed: Lakes at the following locations will be closed for all boating activities through the weekend. Concession stands and rentals will also be closed.
- Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park
- Santa Fe Dam Regional Park
Natural areas and trails closed: The following areas and trails will be closed through the weekend.
- Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area
- Eaton Canyon Natural Area
- San Dimas Canyon Natural Area
For the latest information and updates on closures visit parks.lacounty.gov