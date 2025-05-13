Dog put up for adoption 5 times set to be euthanized due to overcrowding at LA shelters

LA Animal Services is facing a severe overcrowding crisis. Without immediate help, healthy adoptable pets are at risk of euthanasia simply due to lack of space.

What we know:

One dog at the South LA Animal Shelter, Poochie, was surrendered to the shelter five times. He recently belonged to a homeless woman.

Rescuers who volunteer at the shelters have featured the 4-year-old pitbull on their Instagram in hopes of saving his life.

"Despite coming back over and over again looking for sanctuary, he’s been put on a list to have his life taken. He’s a shelter favorite, he loves other dogs, he’s beautiful with people. This is not what he should get just because his first adoption didn’t work out at all," animal shelter rescuer Whitney Smith said.

Shelter workers say Poochie was slated for euthanasia last Wednesday but got an extension. Now he’s back on the urgent list and doesn’t have long.

He has no history of biting, but bites his leash, which constitutes a safety concern.

"The criteria for shelter animals is unhinged and dire and not reasonable. They just don’t want to say that," Smith added.

At 126% over capacity at six city shelters, LA Animal Services recently warned on its website of euthanizing for lack of space if more people are not able to step in and open their hearts and home to unconditional love and licks.

"We do have an overcrowding issue, and so we really are encouraging the community to help us by adopting or fostering a pet," said LA animal services spokeswoman Agnes Sibal.

Sibal said there are tons of dogs in the shelter in need of a forever home.

What you can do:

If you're interested in adopting Poochie or another animal, visit Chesterfield Square/South LA shelter at 1850 W. 60th St. or call (888) 452-7381.