Cell phone video captures shooting between officers and armed suspect in Pomona

Authorities were investigating a police shooting in Pomona that was recorded by a neighborhood resident.

Investigators said the shooting unfolded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Westland Estates Pomona Mobile Home Park on the 1400 block of West Ninth Street. Officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call and reports of at least one gunshot being fired.

Video recorded by an unidentified neighbor who reportedly called 911 shows five Pomona police officers approaching the armed suspect. Moments before at least two gunshots are fired officers are heard yelling "Hands up!" and "Don’t reach for it!"

According to the Pomona Police Department, preliminary reports indicate the suspect fired a handgun and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The name of the suspect has not been released by authorities and no further information was available.

