Pomona man to enter plea in high-speed pursuit crash that killed pregnant woman, boyfriend

The Brief Marshall Judson, 31, is expected to enter a plea on Tuesday following a high-speed pursuit that killed three people earlier this month. The crash claimed the lives of a pregnant woman, her unborn child, and her boyfriend; the woman was nine months pregnant at the time. Judson faces 57 years to life in prison on charges including murder, fleeing a peace officer, and possession of an unregistered firearm.



A Pomona man is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to enter a plea following a devastating high-speed police chase that resulted in the deaths of a young couple and their unborn child.

The backstory:

On April 1, Pomona police officers were responding to a domestic violence call when Marshall Campbell Judson, 31, allegedly drove aggressively past patrol cars and reversed into one, nearly striking an officer.

Prosecutors say Judson then fled through a residential area at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

At the intersection of Garey Avenue and County Road, he allegedly broadsided a car occupied by Marc Anthony Trejo Saldivar, 26, and Jennifer Alejandra Loera Zarco, 25.

Zarco was nine months pregnant at the time; both she and her unborn baby, along with her boyfriend, died at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Following the crash, Pomona police officers recovered a loaded, unregistered firearm from Judson’s truck.

Judson has been charged with three counts of murder, fleeing a peace officer causing death, and various weapons charges.

What's next:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman expressed deep condolences to the families, stating, "The senseless death of a young couple just weeks away from the birth of their first child is heartbreaking and enraging."

He noted that the victims' families are now "planning funerals" instead of celebrations.

"Our office will prove these charges in court and seek the maximum possible sentence to ensure accountability," Hochman said.

What's next:

If the case proceeds to trial and Judson is convicted on all charges, he faces 57 years to life in state prison.