Pomona man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor's dog

Pomona Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed his neighbor's dog.

Marcus Folaji Ajose, 35, was arrested on Dec. 6 and booked into the Pomona City Jail.

On Nov. 27, a family, who just moved to Pomona, say their dog, K9, was chasing a squirrel and followed the animal into the neighbor's yard. That's when Ajose came out of the house and shot the dog three times.

The dog's owner, Marlon Caballero, told FOX 11 that he begged the neighbor to let him retrieve his dog in an effort to save him, but the neighbor refused.

Caballero said he went back into the house to call 911, then heard additional gunshots.

K9 is an 8-year-old lab mix.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed an arrest warrant for Ajose for animal cruelty and the negligent discharge of a firearm. He was arrested near his house without incident. Detectives served a search warrant on Ajose’s vehicle and his residence, where they recovered multiple firearms and shell casings believed to link to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).