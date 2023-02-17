1 dead, 1 wounded in Pomona shooting

Police found one man shot to death and another man wounded inside a pickup in Pomona, and the investigation was continuing, authorities said Friday.

Patrol officers from the Pomona Police Department responded at 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 1800 block of Cordova Street west of Indian Hill Boulevard regarding a shots fired call, said Pomona police Sgt. Rick Aguiar.

A short time later, a pickup was found stopped at Foothill Boulevard and Falcon Street with two wounded men inside, police said.

One man died at that location and the other man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Authorities said they believe the shooting occurred on Cordova Street and one of the wounded men drove to Foothill Boulevard, where the vehicle stopped, police said.

Information was not available on the identity of the fatally wounded man. Police have no suspect description.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.