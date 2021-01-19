Expand / Collapse search
Polk Fire: Crews battling brush fire in Sylmar

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated just in
Wildfires
FOX 11

SYLMAR, Calif. - Crews are working to take down a large brush fire in the Sylmar area Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to a call of a brush fire in the 14000 block of West Polk Street. 

The fire is shutting down traffic on the 210 Freeway at West Polk Street.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Officials did not say how many acres were affected in the fire

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

