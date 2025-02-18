Suspected 'jewelry switch' scammers from Romania arrested in Irvine

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The suspects, Dinu Adelina, 29, and Miclescu Cosmin, 34, have been booked at Orange County Jail for conspiracy and grand theft, with bail set at $500,000. / Irvine PD

The Brief A jewelry switch scam in Irvine led to the arrest of two suspects from Romania. The suspects, Dinu Adelina, 29, and Miclescu Cosmin, 34, are believed to have targeted multiple victims. In the most recent incident, the pair allegedly stole a $2,000 gold necklace from the victim.



Two suspects from Romania were arrested in Irvine over the alleged theft of a $2,000 gold necklace.

Police said the victim was the target of a "jewelry switch scam" and are warning residents to be vigilant since they believe the suspects, Dinu Adelina, 29, and Miclescu Cosmin, 34, have targeted multiple victims.

What we know:

In "jewelry switch" scams, suspects engage victims in conversation and offer them a piece of jewelry as a gesture of thanks or to "honor" them.

During this interaction, the suspects place fake jewelry on the victim while discreetly removing their valuable jewelry.

Last week, a victim in Irvine's Culverdale neighborhood was allegedly the victim of such a scam after losing their $2,000 gold necklace, police said.

The Irvine Police Department's Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) quickly identified a suspect vehicle and license plate following the incident.

Timeline:

After the crime was reported, detectives from the newly formed Crime Impact Unit (CIU) and the Investigations Bureau tracked the suspect vehicle to Los Angeles County.

They conducted days of surveillance and follow-up investigations to build a strong case. On Saturday, the suspects,identified as Adelina and Cosmin, returned to Irvine, where they were stopped and arrested.

What they're saying:

"We are showing the suspect's faces because we believe there are possibly other victims of their scheme," Irvine police said in a statement.

They encourage anyone with information about the suspects or similar cases to contact mmahmood@cityofirvine.org .

What's next:

Adelina and Cosmin have been booked at Orange County Jail for conspiracy and grand theft, with bail set at $500,000.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and are seeking additional victims who may have been targeted by this duo.

Why you should care:

Residents are advised to exercise caution if approached by strangers and to be mindful of wearing expensive jewelry in public, as it can attract thieves.

If you become a victim of such a scam, report it to the Irvine Police Department immediately.