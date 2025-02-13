'Bank jugging' crimes on the rise, police warn

The Brief Bank jugging is a crime of opportunity in which a criminal waits for unsuspecting individuals to leave a bank, ATM, or drive-thru with money. Criminals often target those walking out with cash, bank envelopes, or cash bags in hand. The criminals then follow the victim and wait for them to make their next stop. Once they get out of the car, the criminal breaks into their vehicle to steal the money, or in some cases attack the victim.



Local law enforcement is warning of an uptick in "bank jugging" crimes and urges the public to remain vigilant over this "crime of opportunity.

"Juggers" most frequently target customers carrying bank bags, bank envelopes and/or money boxes, officials said.

What we know:

Bank jugging is when a criminal observes a customer entering and leaving a bank, then follows that customer in order to burglarize their vehicle or rob them directly because they believe the customer is in possession of a large amount of cash.

According to authorities, most "juggings" happen at a retail or commercial business after the customer leaves the bank. Some "juggers will confront the customer and try to rob them by forcibly taking money from them.

The crime can occur on the premises of the financial institution or at another location, like the victim’s home or another business stop. Increasingly, perpetrators are using social media to identify potential targets by monitoring check-ins and financial transactions posted online.

What you can do:

The FBI has released the following tips:

Be Aware of Your Surroundings: Always be vigilant when withdrawing or depositing money from a bank or ATM.

Look around for anyone who appears suspicious or is loitering in the area.

Pay attention to individuals backed into parking spaces who do not exit their vehicles to conduct business.

Don’t leave your car or the building if you observe suspicious vehicles in the parking lot or parked nearby.

Report any suspicious activities immediately .

Conceal Your Cash: When leaving the bank, ensure your cash is not visible. Place it in a secure, inconspicuous location such as a pocket or a bag.

Vary Your Routine: Avoid regular patterns in your banking habits. Change the times and locations you visit the bank.

Drive Directly to Your Next Destination: If you suspect you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station or a crowded, well-lit area, and call 911.

Avoid Distractions: Do not engage in activities that might distract you, such as using your phone, until you are in a safe place.