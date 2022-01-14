Police searching for suspects who brandished gun near Sherman Oaks Ralphs

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for two additional suspects who brandished a firearm near or inside the Ralphs in Sherman Oaks Friday afternoon.

According to police, a man, who was accompanied by another man and a woman, pointed a gun at someone near the 14500 block of Ventura Boulevard around 2 p.m. Friday.

The Ralphs was evacuated as authorities searched the premises.

When police got to the scene the suspects went into a parking structure of a business. The female suspect was detained shortly after 4 p.m.

SkyFOX on the scene shows multiple LAPD cars centered around the parking garage entrance on Hazeltine Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not yet released a detailed description of the two outstanding suspects.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.