Police searching for 56-year-old woman who walked away from South Gate assisted living facility

Authorities are searching for a 56-year-old woman who walked away from the South Gate assisted living facility she lives at, officials reported Tuesday.

Maria Tintore was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. near the entrance of the facility in the 8400 block of State Street, the South Gate Police Department said.

According to authorities, Tinore requires medication and appears to have wandered off.

Tintore is described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Tintore, who uses a walker, was wearing a black beanie, brown jacket and brown pants when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Tintore's whereabouts is asked to call the South Gate Police Department at 323-563-5436.

City News Service contributed

