Police searching for 12-year-old girl reported missing in Eastvale

Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl who last seen in Eastvale Monday morning.

Neveyah Yates was last seen at 11:45 a.m. riding a yellow beach cruiser bicycle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Neveyah is described as Black, 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair with two ponytails, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Riverside County sheriff's dispatch at 800-950-2444.

City News Service contributed

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.