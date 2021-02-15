Suspect in custody after leading police on chase, standoff at Studio City shopping center

A suspect is in custody after leading officers on a chase and then a standoff at a Studio City shopping center Monday afternoon.

CHP was in pursuit of a driver wanted for reckless driving in the Arcadia area before the driver made their way through Eagle Rock, Burbank and Toluca Lake before the Los Angeles Police Department hopped on the road to take over the chase.

The suspect eventually stopped their car outside the shopping center and left the SUV. Officers eventually got a hold of the suspect and placed them in custody.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

