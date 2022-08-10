Police officer shot, 2 civilians hurt in Arcadia; SWAT standoff underway involving suspect

A police officer was shot and two people are hurt in Arcadia Wednesday night.

A source initially told FOX 11 of a possible shooting investigation in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department later confirmed the source's information on the officer being shot. FOX 11 was also told two civilians were hurt from the scene, but it is unknown if they were shot or if something else had happened to them.

It is unknown how the officer got shot in the first place.

As of 7 p.m., a SWAT standoff is underway with the suspect in the same Arcadia neighborhood. LASD is warning the public the standoff is considered an extreme threat to life and property in the area.

(FOX 11)

The conditions of the officer and the two civilians have not been released as of Wednesday evening. Officials have not released the police officer's identity.

Images from SkyFOX shows a second law enforcement officer being placed in an ambulance. While the law enforcement officer was sitting upright and appeared alert, the severity of their injuries is unknown.

It is unknown how the second law enforcement officer ended up being treated by fellow emergency crews in the first place.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.