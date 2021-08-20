Human trafficking suspect surrenders after leading officers on pursuit

article

A human trafficking suspect was in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit Friday morning.

The pursuit began on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles. The suspect then led officers on the northbound lanes of the 605 Freeway toward East Los Angeles and then into the San Gabriel Valley.

After driving recklessly and at high speeds, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle in a Whittier neighborhood where he attempted to run from authorities. Shortly after, the suspect surrendered to officers where he was taken into custody.

