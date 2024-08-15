Police find and arrest suspected homeless Jack in the Box shooter

A man described as a transient by police allegedly pulled out a gun during an argument at a Sunland Jack in the Box. Witnesses say he "got off a shot" and pistol whipped one person before fleeing, as they called 911.

Responding officers saw the man running down the street, chasing him into a liquor store on the same block. Security video shows the man with a backpack go in while saying that he didn't do anything, as the clerk runs to the back.

Police stay at the door, taking some time to talk him out, even as he repeats things like, "He is lying," and "Give me a minute," as he moves to the back of the store.

It takes a while, but the officers manage to talk the man into walking backwards to them, getting down on the floor, and submitting to the arrest, without incident. Inside the backpack, they say they found two guns and have arrested him for ADW, although more charges may be pending.

Area residents and business owners looked on as all this happened, concerned but not surprised, they tell us. This area of Foothill is known for many transients, and police officers are constantly responding to calls about issues. As if making the point, no sooner had officers pulled down the yellow tape from the liquor store, a visibly impaired man laid down in front of the liquor store. LAPD came coming back, and calling an ambulance for his transport.

"Oh that's David" said one liquor store customer, echoing others saying he is one of the "regulars" who pass out in front of businesses and gets into fights often.

Others say the man arrested in the liquor store is a "recent addition" to the "local transient population".

"LAPD responds and does what they can" says another local, "but it's a never-ending situation".

Councilmember Monica Rodriguez has been active in this area, where several sober living facilities exist. It's a constant struggle to get people to move to shelters, explains one City employee who spoke to us off camera, but "we are trying" she said.

"This could have ended up in a horrible situation" adds one resident, about the man in the liquor store, who was armed, with a clerk and deliveyr man hiding in the back. LAPD officers showed quite a bit of patience with him, taking their time talking him out.

"But how long will he remain in custody" says the owner of a business next door, adding "I bet we see him out again in a week or two, if that long!".

The man's name has not been released, but we'll try to check on his record and status when it is released.

