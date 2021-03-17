Police, family searching for at-risk man reported missing in Lomita

Authorities asked for the public's help on Wednesday in locating a missing at-risk man who was last seen in Lomita.

Brian Mychal Fleming, 33, was last seen in the 2200 block of Pacific Coast Highway at 1 p.m. Sunday, according to The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Fleming is Black, 6-feet-5 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has brown eyes, curly black hair and was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

According to authorities, Fleming suffers from depression and bipolar disorder. His family has not seen or heard from him. They are very concerned and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

