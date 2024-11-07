Expand / Collapse search

Driver possibly linked to shooting leads hour-long police chase with dog in car

By
Updated  November 7, 2024 6:14pm PST
Police Chases
FOX 11

Shooting suspect leads police on slow chase

A female suspect, wanted for a shooting, is lead police on a slow-speed chase through LA's San Fernando Valley. A dog appears to be in the car with the driver.

A driver who is possibly connected to a shooting is in handcuffs – but not before leading an hour-long police chase across Los Angeles County with a dog by their side.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of the San Fernando Valley before stopping on the side of the 5 Freeway in Newhall around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect eventually surrendered to police and the dog was safely in officers' custody.

Officials did not specify which shooting the driver may be linked to other than the fact that it may have happened near the Westlake area.

Image 1 of 4

 