Driver possibly linked to shooting leads hour-long police chase with dog in car

A driver who is possibly connected to a shooting is in handcuffs – but not before leading an hour-long police chase across Los Angeles County with a dog by their side.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of the San Fernando Valley before stopping on the side of the 5 Freeway in Newhall around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect eventually surrendered to police and the dog was safely in officers' custody.

Officials did not specify which shooting the driver may be linked to other than the fact that it may have happened near the Westlake area.