Police chase suspect takes off on foot near Sylmar
LOS ANGELES - A police chase was underway in Los Angeles County.
SkyFOX was over the scene near the Sylmar as the suspect led authorities on a following Friday morning.
Officials said the suspect is wanted for an allegedly stolen car.
SkyFOX was overhead when the suspect ditched his initial vehicle at a gas station near Sylmar and jumped into a different car before driving away.
The suspect then took off on foot near the Pacoima area.
