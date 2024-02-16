Police chase suspect takes off on foot near Sylmar

A police chase was underway in Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over the scene near the Sylmar as the suspect led authorities on a following Friday morning.

Officials said the suspect is wanted for an allegedly stolen car.

SkyFOX was overhead when the suspect ditched his initial vehicle at a gas station near Sylmar and jumped into a different car before driving away.

The suspect then took off on foot near the Pacoima area.

