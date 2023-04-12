High-speed LA County police chase underway along 5 Freeway

A high-speed police chase is underway in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday evening.

SkyFOX is over the chase as the California Highway Patrol is chasing the suspect along the 5 Freeway across Los Angeles County. Over the course of the chase, the suspect traveled through parts of Valley Village, Valley Glen, North Hollywood and Pacoima.

The suspect is believed to be wanted for possible reckless driving.

During multiple parts of the chase, the suspect narrowly missed hitting nearby cars on the 5 Freeway in Newhall area.

Around 3:50 p.m., the driver held their cell phone up high and out of the window. It is unknown if the driver was looking to live stream the bizarre scene or if they were planning on getting rid of the phone.

