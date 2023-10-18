Police chase underway in Los Angeles County, following allegedly stolen vehicle

A police chase is underway in Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX is over the scene in East Los Angeles as the suspect leads the California Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday night.

The driver is allegedly wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to authorities.

CHP has been following the driver from Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County to East Los Angeles, even hitting speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

