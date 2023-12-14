Police chase ends in surrender outside Orange County apartment complex

A police chase was underway in Orange County.

SkyFOX was over the scene in Orange County as the suspect led Garden Grove Police on a chase Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the driver was wanted in connection to an allegedly stolen vehicle.

A police chase was underway in Orange County.

The suspect eventually came to a stop in front of an apartment building on Leatrice Lane and Mountain View Avenue, near the border of Garden Grove and Anaheim.

The driver and the passenger then surrendered to authorities.