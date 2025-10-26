Driver clocked at more than 100 mph on 5 Freeway in LA County

The search is on for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase across Los Angeles County.

On Sunday, October 26, the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase. Over the course of the pursuit, the suspect was clocked by SkyFOX of going more than 100 mph multiple times along the 710 Freeway and 5 Freeway.

Throughout the 10-minute chase monitored by SkyFOX, the suspect drove through parts of Long Beach and Southeast Los Angeles neighborhoods before hiding inside a parking garage in downtown Los Angeles.

Officials did not say if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.