High-speed police chase ends on Santa Monica Pier

The Brief A high-speed police chase ended on the Santa Monica Pier on Wednesday. The chase started on the freeway in Simi Valley, hitting speeds upward of 100 mph. The driver, accused of stealing the work van, crashed then made a run for it, before giving up on the pier.



A high-speed police chase ended on the Santa Monica Pier on Wednesday after the driver led officers from Ventura County into Los Angeles County.

What we know:

SkyFOX caught up with the chase in the Encino area around 5:30 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, the chase started in Simi Valley, after the driver stole a white work van. The chase continued south on the 405 at speeds of over 100 mph.

The driver continued on surface streets at high speeds, with pedestrians crossing the street having to jump out of the way of the chase.

In Santa Monica, the driver made their way to the Third Street Promenade. Then, they got stuck in traffic.

When the driver got stuck at a red light, they rear-ended another car and made a run for it. The driver took off down toward the Santa Monica Pier before eventually giving up and surrendering to police.

FOX 11 reached out to the company advertised on the side of the van, but got no answer.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what led to the chase.