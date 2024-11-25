3 arrested after police chase across LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Three people are in custody after leading a police chase in Los Angeles County.
SkyFOX was near Compton late Monday night when the suspects inside a red sedan led the California Highway Patrol on the cchase.
The suspects ditched the car outside a gas station in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood and police ended up cornering all three of the suspects at the gas station parking lot.
Officials did not say if the suspects were wanted for other crimes.