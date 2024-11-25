Expand / Collapse search

3 arrested after police chase across LA County

By
Updated  November 25, 2024 8:19pm PST
Police Chases
FOX 11

3 ditch car after LA County police chase

Three people were on the run after ditching a car mid-police chase.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Three people are in custody after leading a police chase in Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was near Compton late Monday night when the suspects inside a red sedan led the California Highway Patrol on the cchase.

The suspects ditched the car outside a gas station in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood and police ended up cornering all three of the suspects at the gas station parking lot.

Officials did not say if the suspects were wanted for other crimes.