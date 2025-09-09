Possible shooting suspect leads half-hour police chase across Los Angeles

At least two people are in custody – but not before leading a police chase that stretched across Los Angeles County.

The suspects – inside a white minivan – led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Tuesday, September 9.

The minivan drove through various parts of Los Angeles County neighborhoods, including downtown Los Angeles, Westlake, Boyle Heights, South Gate, before going off-road and then crashing into a pole in the San Gabriel Valley.

Two of the three people inside the car were eventually detained by police.

As of 11 p.m., it is unknown what ended up happening to the third suspect.

Officials did not specify which shooting case the suspects may have been linked to. It is also unknown if all three of the people inside the minivan were linked to the shooting, if any.