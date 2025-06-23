Police chase suspect clocked at going more than 100 mph on LA freeways

The search is on for a group of suspects involved in a high-speed police chase on Monday night.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene as a Dodge Challenger – believed to be stolen – led authorities on a chase on Monday, June 23.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect was seen burning red lights and nearly hitting other cars. At one point, the suspect was clocked by SkyFOX as going more than 100 mph as they weaved through the 110 Freeway traffic near downtown Los Angeles.

The suspect drove through parts of South Los Angeles and University Park before ditching the Dodge in downtown Los Angeles.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from. No description of the suspects have been released as of 7 p.m.