Driver arrested after police chase ends in crash with with officers in Inglewood

A driver is in custody after a wild police chase ended with a crash and foot chase in Inglewood Monday night.

Reports of the chase came in around 10:30 p.m in the Beverly Hills area. The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit. The driver then briefly got on the freeway and made their way into South LA. According to officials, the driver was originally wanted for stealing the car.

At several points in the chase, drivers attempted a PIT maneuver, but both were unsuccessful. The first seemed to cause damage to the back of the car. The second happened in Inglewood, when an officer tried to box the driver in, but the driver slammed on the break, and was able to avoid the officer's cruiser and continue on.

SUGGESTED: Suspect arrested after big rig chase ends in fiery wreck

But it came to an end several minutes later, when the driver made their way down a side street. The driver plowed into a police cruiser, which was blocking the roadway. An officer was seen running from the car just seconds before the crash. It wasn't immediately clear whether the officer was injured.

The driver then ran from the car, outrunning officers, and eventually heading down an alleyway. It wasn't clear what happened in the alley, but minutes later, officials were seen pulling the suspect out onto the street in handcuffs.

No other information was immediately available.