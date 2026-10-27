Suspected DUI driver arrested after chase in East LA

The Brief Law enforcement arrested a suspected DUI driver Tuesday morning after a pursuit across Los Angeles freeways and surface streets. The fleeing black minivan sideswiped another car and was hit with a PIT maneuver, spilling items onto the street before officers surrounded it. Officials have not released the driver's identity, and it's unknown if anyone was injured.



A suspected impaired driver led multiple law enforcement agencies on a police chase across Los Angeles on Tuesday morning before being forcibly stopped and detained.

What we know:

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies initially trailed the suspect in a black minivan heading westbound on the 10 Freeway at City Terrace Drive in South Gate.

By 11 a.m., the vehicle reached downtown Los Angeles and sped through a residential area near Marengo Street and Ditman Avenue before the California Highway Patrol assumed control of the pursuit at North Eastern Avenue and Fisher Street in East Los Angeles.

During the chase, the suspect sideswiped another vehicle, prompting officers to execute a PIT maneuver that temporarily disabled the minivan and caused its trunk to pop open, scattering several items across the roadway.

The suspect managed to drive a short distance further before multiple patrol vehicles boxed the vehicle in, allowing officers to yank the driver from the minivan and take him into custody around 11:15 a.m. following a brief struggle.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver or detailed the formal criminal charges pending against him.

It's unknown whether the occupants of the sideswiped vehicle suffered any injuries or if any officers were hurt during the physical struggle at the end of the pursuit.

Law enforcement has also not detailed what initial observations or driving behavior prompted the original DUI stop attempt.