LAPD briefly pursues suspected stolen vehicle in El Sereno

The Los Angeles Police Department briefly was in pursuit of a vehicle in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles Saturday evening.

Reports of the chase came in around 5 p.m. Saturday. According to reports, the driver of the silver-colored SUV was driving a stolen vehicle.

The chase was a very slow affair at times, with LAPD even implementing an unsuccessful PIT maneuver at one point.

The slow-speed chase eventually made its way into the Alhambra area, before heading back to El Sereno. Eventually however, officers abandoned the pursuit.

No other information was immediately available.