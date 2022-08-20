Police chase: LAPD in pursuit of reportedly stolen vehicle

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of the driver of a reportedly stolen vehicle Saturday night. SkyFOX is live above the chase.

Reports of the chase came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, with police chasing the driver along the southbound 110 Freeway.

The driver eventually left the freeway, leading police on a chase on surface streets near the Lomita area, blowing through red lights and stop signs. The driver topped out at speeds over 90 miles per hour.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.