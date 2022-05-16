Suspect in custody after leading LAPD on high-speed chase

A driver is in handcuffs after leading police on a high-speed chase across Los Angeles County Monday evening.

The suspect, initially wanted for possibly stealing a white sedan and going 100 mph with it, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase across parts of Glendale and Eagle Rock.

Officials did not say where the car was first reported stolen.

The suspect's identity has not been released as of Monday night. No injuries were reported in the high-speed chase.