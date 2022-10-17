LAPD searching for high-speed pursuit suspect in University Park

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area Monday night. SkyFOX is live over the chase.

Reports of officers chasing an allegedly stolen vehicle came in just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The driver eventually led officers into downtown Los Angeles. The driver went into oncoming traffic at one point.

As the driver entered the Harvard Heights neighborhood, the driver nearly hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk at the intersection of Venice Boulevard and S. Vermont Avenue. The driver did at one point get onto the 10 Freeway, but only briefly, before getting back on to surface streets.

The driver then drove into a parking garage underneath a building in University Park. Officers began searching.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.