Pursuit ends in Watts as suspects run from police

A police chase ended in Watts when four people exited from the car and ran from officers.

What we know:

South Gate police initiated the pursuit after someone in the vehicle brandished a weapon.

Images from SkyFOX showed the white SUV driving through Compton and Watts just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Sparks were flying from the vehicle as police followed from behind. Officers conducted a pit-maneuver which caused the rear bumper to drag on the floor.

The vehicle eventually slowed down and came to a stop at Gorman Ave. and 115th Street in Watts as four people exited the vehicle and ran on foot.

The driver was quickly arrested nearby.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the other suspects were located and arrested.