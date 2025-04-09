Expand / Collapse search

Pursuit ends in Watts as suspects run from police

Updated  April 9, 2025 11:22pm PDT
Police chase ends in Watts

Four people fled from a car after leading police on a chase from South Gate to Watts.

LOS ANGELES - A police chase ended in Watts when four people exited from the car and ran from officers.

What we know:

South Gate police initiated the pursuit after someone in the vehicle brandished a weapon.

Images from SkyFOX showed the white SUV driving through Compton and Watts just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. 

Sparks were flying from the vehicle as police followed from behind. Officers conducted a pit-maneuver which caused the rear bumper to drag on the floor. 

The vehicle eventually slowed down and came to a stop at Gorman Ave. and 115th Street in Watts as four people exited the vehicle and ran on foot.

The driver was quickly arrested nearby. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the other suspects were located and arrested. 

