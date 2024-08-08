2 pursuit suspects arrested, another still on the run in Sylmar neighborhood

A search is underway for one of three suspects on the run in a Sylmar neighborhood who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that started in the Antelope Valley Thursday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers had initially tried to stop the driver in a silver Ford Fusion for speeding in the Palmdale area.

The driver did not stop and continued on to the 138 Freeway near 121st in Palmdale, at times reaching speeds of 100+mph. The suspect then traveled onto the 14 Freeway in Newhall, weaving in and out of traffic, at times driving on the shoulder of the freeway.

Around 9:22 a.m., the suspect had reached the 5 Freeway near the Granada Hills area, continuing to exceed speeds of 115-120 mph.

Around three CHP units were seen trailing the suspect.

Just before 9:30 a.m., the driver pulled over into a residential area near El Cajon Street and El Dorado Avenue in Sylmar.

Multiple suspects ditched the car and ran in opposite directions.

One of the suspects was seen jumping fences in people's backyards, encountering a large pack of dogs that appeared to have spooked that man off into another backyard.

As of 10 a.m., authorities had taken two suspects into custody.

Residents in the area are advised to lock all doors and windows as the search continues for one outstanding suspect.