Suspected stolen car leads CHP on chase across LA County

An hours-long police chase continues involving a possible stolen car in Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was first over the scene on the 405 Freeway in the Torrance area late Tuesday night as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase. The suspect then merged on the 110 Freeway before exiting the freeway in San Pedro.

Over the course of the dangerous chase, the suspect traveled through parts of Culver City, Marina del Rey, Hawthorne, Torrance, Compton, Harbor City and San Pedro.

Officials did not specify where the car may have been stolen from. As of late Tuesday night, it is unknown if the suspect is wanted for other crimes.

