Pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into tree in Compton

By
Updated  February 24, 2026 5:15pm PST
A pursuit suspect was arrested after slamming into a tree during a pursuit in Compton. 

LOS ANGELES - A woman was arrested after leading police on a chase through South LA and Compton. 

What we know:

SkyFOX caught the suspect driving at high speeds on surface streets and driving on the wrong side of the road. 

The suspect narrowly missed hitting a bicyclist and Metro bus. 

The pursuit ended on Haskins Ave. and Alondra Blvd. in Compton after the driver struck a tree. She got out of the vehicle and casually started walking away until she was arrested.  

No one else was injured in the crash. 

The Source: Information for this story came from SkyFOX. 

Police Chases