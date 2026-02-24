Pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into tree in Compton

A woman was arrested after leading police on a chase through South LA and Compton.

What we know:

SkyFOX caught the suspect driving at high speeds on surface streets and driving on the wrong side of the road.

The suspect narrowly missed hitting a bicyclist and Metro bus.

The pursuit ended on Haskins Ave. and Alondra Blvd. in Compton after the driver struck a tree. She got out of the vehicle and casually started walking away until she was arrested.

No one else was injured in the crash.