Pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into tree in Compton
LOS ANGELES - A woman was arrested after leading police on a chase through South LA and Compton.
What we know:
SkyFOX caught the suspect driving at high speeds on surface streets and driving on the wrong side of the road.
The suspect narrowly missed hitting a bicyclist and Metro bus.
The pursuit ended on Haskins Ave. and Alondra Blvd. in Compton after the driver struck a tree. She got out of the vehicle and casually started walking away until she was arrested.
No one else was injured in the crash.
The Source: Information for this story came from SkyFOX.