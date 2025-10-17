Expand / Collapse search

CHP arrests pursuit suspect wanted for cell phone violation in LA

By
Published  October 17, 2025 1:12pm PDT
Police Chases
CHP officers arrested a suspect who was wanted for a cell phone violation.

LOS ANGELES - A suspect who led authorities on a pursuit across the San Fernando Valley on Friday has been taken into custody. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, the suspect was wanted for a cell phone violation. 

The pursuit originated in the Acton area before the suspect surrendered to CHP officers in the North Hills neighborhood. 

No other information was immediately available. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the California Highway Patrol.

