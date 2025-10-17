CHP arrests pursuit suspect wanted for cell phone violation in LA
LOS ANGELES - A suspect who led authorities on a pursuit across the San Fernando Valley on Friday has been taken into custody.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the suspect was wanted for a cell phone violation.
The pursuit originated in the Acton area before the suspect surrendered to CHP officers in the North Hills neighborhood.
No other information was immediately available.
The Source: Information for this story is from the California Highway Patrol.