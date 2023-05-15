Reckless driving suspect arrested after pursuit in South LA

article

Traffic was at a standstill on the 110 Freeway in the South Los Angeles area following a police pursuit Monday.

The driver of a green SUV with at least one damaged tire was wanted for reckless driving, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver pulled over to the side of the freeway and was seen being taken into custody by multiple officers.

Further details on the pursuit were not immediately available.

All lanes were shut down briefly as CHP officers took the woman into custody.

The suspect was not immediately identified.

All lanes reopened just before 11:30 a.m.