Suspected stolen car leads CHP on multiple-county chase on 10 Freeway
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect accused of stealing the car led police on a multiple-county chase.
The California Highway Patrol initially chased the suspect in the East Los Angeles area. The chase continued on the 10 Freeway, extending far east as San Gorgonio Pass in San Bernardino County.
SkyFOX stopped following the chase after the pursuit extended past the Southern California news coverage area.
Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.