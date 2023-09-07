Expand / Collapse search

Azusa police chase ends in rope rescue after car allegedly drives off cliff

Car flipped after police chase through Angeles Forest, authorities said.

AZUSA, Calif. - An alleged car chase ended in a rope rescue after the potential suspect drove off a cliff in Angeles Forest, officials said. The driver was being followed in a pursuit by Azusa Police Department.

SkyFOX was overhead at the scene in the national forest near Azusa.

Officials did not say what the suspect was initially wanted for nor their current condition.

This is a developing news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.