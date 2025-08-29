Woman in stolen car arrested in East LA

The Brief A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in East Los Angeles with the driver being taken into custody. The chase lasted about 30 minutes, ending safely after the vehicle's front tire blew out. The suspect's identity and the cause of the crash are currently under investigation.



A woman was taken into custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended in East Los Angeles.

What we know:

The chase, which lasted about half an hour, began in Compton, moved onto the 110 freeway, and then continued on side streets in the East Los Angeles area.

The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle's front tire blew out.

The tire was possibly damaged by a spike strip that may have been deployed by sheriff's deputies.

The woman driving was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the vehicle theft and the suspect's identity were not immediately available.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.